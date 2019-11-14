Mainly cloudy skies ahead for Thursday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend

Thursday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 11 C. Overnight will see rain throughout the night with a low of 7 C.

Friday will see the rain ending in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 8 C.

Saturday will see rain and wind, that will continue throughout the day and into the night, with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 9 C.

Sunday will see showers, with a high of 15 C and an overnight low of 6 C.

Monday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 6 C.



