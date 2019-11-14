Thursday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 11 C. Overnight will see rain throughout the night with a low of 7 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Mainly cloudy skies ahead for Thursday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend

Thursday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 11 C. Overnight will see rain throughout the night with a low of 7 C.

Friday will see the rain ending in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 8 C.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Artists, students create climate anxiety haunted house in home to be demolished

Saturday will see rain and wind, that will continue throughout the day and into the night, with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 9 C.

Sunday will see showers, with a high of 15 C and an overnight low of 6 C.

READ ALSO: Saanich man discovers hidden corners of city while cycling every street in Victoria

Monday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 6 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saanich man discovers hidden corners of city while cycling every street in Victoria
Next story
Proposed four-storey Victoria parkade offers zero spots for public use

Just Posted

Proposed four-storey Victoria parkade offers zero spots for public use

A proposed parkade at 730-780 Summit Ave. will soon be up for discussion

Saanich man discovers hidden corners of city while cycling every street in Victoria

Cyclist maps progress while taking on 2019 goal to cover every street with road sign

Yelling at your dog might hurt its long-term mental health: study

Researchers find dogs trained using negative reinforcement are more ‘pessimistic’

Victoria’s cocktail king releases book on best bartenders in Canada

Four bartenders from Kelowna and one from Penticton are recognzied in Great Northern Coocktails

Ongoing Saanich Schools strike forces production of ‘Matilda the Musical’ to Esquimalt High

Four Seasons Musical Theatre had to find alternative venue for production

VIDEO: Artists, students create climate anxiety haunted house in home to be demolished

The Waste Land haunted house is open until Nov. 17

POLL: Do you support CUPE workers in their dispute with School District 63?

SD63 schools to remain closed as strike continues Tuesday

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Jagmeet Singh says he’ll vote against throne speech if NDP requests not met

Singh is to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday

Community uses loophole to paint 16 rainbow crosswalks after B.C. council says no

So far 11 rainbows are painted and five planned, all since council denied the first proposal in September

Workers’ camp at LNG facility in Kitimat takes shape

Extensive worker camp now being assembled

Former B.C. youth pastor guilty on one of five sexual assault allegations

Judge cites reasonable doubt in finding Cloverdale couple not guilty of majority of charges

238 and counting: Vancouver gelato shop sets Guinness World record for most flavours

Vince Misceo has come up with 588 different flavours over the decades

VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 13

Most Read