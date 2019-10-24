Thursday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 13 C. Overnight will stay cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain, wind will develop and a low of 9 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Mainly cloudy skies ahead for Thursday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend

Thursday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 13 C. Overnight will stay cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain, wind will develop and a low of 9 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning, clearing near noon and a high of 15 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 11 C and an overnight low of 6 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 3 C.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 3 C.


Most Read