Mainly cloudy skies ahead for Wednesday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 13 C. Overnight will be cloudy with showers beginning in the evening and a low of 9 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 13 C. Overnight will be cloudy with showers beginning in the evening and a low of 9 C.

READ ALSO: Giant Babadook puppet marches in Pride parade, student climate strike

Thursday will see showers ending late in the afternoon, becoming cloudy with a high of 12 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 9 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 8 C.

READ ALSO: Saanich calls for safety audit after motorcyclist killed on Prospect Lake Road

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 15 C and an overnight low of 8 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 16 C and an overnight low of 10 C.