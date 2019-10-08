Mainly cloudy skies, chance of rain ahead for Tuesday

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 16 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy, clearing after midnight, becoming windy late in the evening with a low of 2 C.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 2 C.
Thursday will be sunny with a high of 12 C and an overnight low of 3 C.
Friday will be sunny with a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 6 C with increasing cloudiness.
