Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 16 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy, clearing after midnight, becoming windy late in the evening with a low of 2 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Mainly cloudy skies, chance of rain ahead for Tuesday

Plus a look ahead at your week

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 2 C.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 12 C and an overnight low of 3 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 13 C and an overnight low of 6 C with increasing cloudiness.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
