Mainly cloudy skies, chance of rain in Thursday’s forecast

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Thursday’s forecast will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning, clearing later on with a high of 21 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 14 C.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 14 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 14 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 13 C.


