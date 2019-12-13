Mainly cloudy skies, chance of showers ahead for Friday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend’s forecast

Friday will be mainly cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9 C. Overnight will be cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 5 C.

Saturday is expected to be mainly cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of showers early in the morning and a high of 7 C. Overnight’s forecast is calling for clear skies and a low of 2 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 6 C and an overnight low of 3 C.

Monday will be cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 6 C.



