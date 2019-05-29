Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 19 C. Overnight is expected to be partly cloudy with fog patches developing before morning and a low of 11 C. (File photo/Black Press Media)

Mainly cloudy with a high of 19 C in Wednesday’s forecast

Plus a look ahead at your weekend forecast

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 19 C. Overnight is expected to be partly cloudy with fog patches developing before morning and a low of 11 C.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with the fog dissipating near noon and a high of 22 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 12 C.

Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 12 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 12 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 20 C and an overnight low of 12 C.


