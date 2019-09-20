Mainly cloudy skies ahead for Friday

Happy Friday! Today will be mainly cloudy, clearing in the morning and a high of 17 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 10 C.
Saturday will be mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon and a high of 18 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 12 C.
Sunday will see showers and a high of 19 C, with clouds rolling in overnight and a low of 11 C.
Monday will be cloudy with a high of 15 C. Overnight will see periods of rain and a low of 11 C.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
