Friday will be mainly cloudy, clearing in the morning and a high of 17 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 10 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Mainly cloudy skies ahead for Friday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Happy Friday! Today will be mainly cloudy, clearing in the morning and a high of 17 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 10 C.

Saturday will be mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon and a high of 18 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 12 C.

Sunday will see showers and a high of 19 C, with clouds rolling in overnight and a low of 11 C.

Monday will be cloudy with a high of 15 C. Overnight will see periods of rain and a low of 11 C.


