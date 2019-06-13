Mainly sunny skies for Thursday following record-breaking temperatures

Plus a look ahead at your weekend forecast

Thursday is expected to be mainly sunny with a high of 25 C. Overnight will see a few clouds with increasing cloudiness after midnight and an overnight low of 12 C.

Friday will be mainly cloudy clearing near noon with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 12 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 13 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 13 C.