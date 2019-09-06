Mainly sunny skies ahead for Friday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Today will be mainly sunny with a high of 24 C and an overnight low of 12 C with increasing cloudiness. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Happy Friday! Today will be mainly sunny with a high of 24 C and an overnight low of 12 C with increasing cloudiness.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 21 C with an overnight low of 14 C with cloudy skies.

Sunday will see showers and a high of 20 C with an overnight low of 13 C with showers continuing throughout the night.

Monday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17 C and an overnight low of 12 C.