Today will be mainly sunny with a high of 24 C and an overnight low of 12 C with increasing cloudiness. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Mainly sunny skies ahead for Friday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Happy Friday! Today will be mainly sunny with a high of 24 C and an overnight low of 12 C with increasing cloudiness.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 21 C with an overnight low of 14 C with cloudy skies.

Sunday will see showers and a high of 20 C with an overnight low of 13 C with showers continuing throughout the night.

Monday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17 C and an overnight low of 12 C.


Just Posted

Ribs, beer, live music this weekend at the Esquimalt Ribfest

Running Friday to Sunday at Bullen Park

Township of Esquimalt doesn’t have school zones

Province, neighbourhoods look at alternative options when mandating rules around schools

Tickets go on sale for Vancouver Canucks Training Camp for $5

Canucks coming to Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena Sept. 13 to 15

Victoria Shamrocks ready for Mann Cup series action against Peterborough Lakers

‘Rocks hit the floor Friday in Colwood at The Q Centre

Victoria baby ‘JJ’ fights tuberculosis in Vancouver hospital

Fundraiser starts as family spends countless nights in Vancouver hospital

VIDEO: Victorians quickly adopt acid-shooting insects rescued from bug hoarder

Victoria Bug Zoo adopts out 31 arachnids to loving homes

POLL: Are you disappointed Uber will not be operating in Greater Victoria?

Those hoping it would soon be easier to catch a ride around… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Bahamian students in B.C. can only watch and wait Hurrican Dorian aftermath

Kandis Wilkinson’s parents sent her back to TRU early as a storm was brewing

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

B.C. woman’s tale of online sugar daddy fails to convince judge in $200,000 fraud case

“She knew exactly what she was doing,” judge says of alleged mistress

Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

Captain Canuck? Horvat says he’s ready to sport the ‘C’ in Vancouver

NHL club left role vacant last season

Father of suspected B.C. killer granted access to cellphone video

Alan Schmegelsky’s lawyer convinces RCMP to share son’s video will

