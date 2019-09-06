Mainly sunny skies ahead for Friday

Happy Friday! Today will be mainly sunny with a high of 24 C and an overnight low of 12 C with increasing cloudiness.
Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 21 C with an overnight low of 14 C with cloudy skies.
Sunday will see showers and a high of 20 C with an overnight low of 13 C with showers continuing throughout the night.
Monday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17 C and an overnight low of 12 C.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
