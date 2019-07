Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Friday’s forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies with a high of 20 C and an overnight low of 12 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 24 C and an overnight low of 13 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 24 C and an overnight low of 13 C.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 24 C and an overnight low of 12 C.