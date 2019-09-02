Mainly sunny skies ahead for Labour Day Monday

Monday’s forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies with a high of 23 C. Overnight will see a low of 12 C with a few clouds increasing overnight along with some fog patches developing.
Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 21 C. Fog patches will dissipate in the morning. Overnight the clouds will continue clearing with a low of 12 C.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 12 C.
Thursday will be sunny with a high of 25 C. Overnight will see increasing cloudiness and a low of 13 C.
Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 12 C.
