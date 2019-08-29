Thursday is expected to be mainly sunny with a high of 24 c and an overnight low of 15 with partly cloudy skies. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff) Thursday is expected to be mainly sunny with a high of 24 c and an overnight low of 15 with partly cloudy skies. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Mainly sunny skies ahead for Thursday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Thursday is expected to be mainly sunny with a high of 24 c and an overnight low of 15 with partly cloudy skies.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 13 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 20 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 15 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 14 C.


