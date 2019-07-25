Mainly sunny skies ahead for Thursday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Thursday’s forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 13 C.

Friday will be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a high of 27 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 15 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 13 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 24 C and an overnight low of 13 C.