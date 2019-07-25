Thursday’s forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 13 C. (Photo: Pixabay)

Mainly sunny skies ahead for Thursday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Thursday’s forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 13 C.

Friday will be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a high of 27 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 15 C.

READ ALSO: Port Alberni teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 13 C.

READ ALSO: ‘Llamas are the trending thing in the wedding industry’ says B.C. photographer

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 24 C and an overnight low of 13 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Retired Northern Health official: Managers should have to eat the same food served in hospitals

Just Posted

‘Llamas are the trending thing in the wedding industry’ says B.C. photographer

Llama, alpaca overtake the trusty steed or mare in nuptials

Victoria veterinarians see spike in animals consuming cannabis since legalization

Doctors at the Downtown Veterinary Clinic warn owners to watch their pets when near dispensaries

Share stories, songs and smores with Coast Salish Campfire series on the Saanich Peninsula

Weekly event at McDonald Campground focuses on the significance of clam gardens

Sister of Andrew Berry recalls urging brother to seek help

Sister of Oak Bay father accused in daughters’ deaths takes stand

Victoria man says cliff-jumping incident at Thetis Lake a ‘wake-up call’

27-year-old man says he jumped in lake to help rescue unconscious cliff-jumper on Sunday

Port Alberni teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large

Leonard Dyck of Vancouver was found dead at a highway pullout near Dease Lake

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you use a food delivery app?

With modern life becoming more hectic with each passing day and so… Continue reading

Northern B.C. homicides paralyze isolated village

Tahltan community of Iskut renews plea for RCMP detachment in wake of killings

Federal government commits $46 million to Port of Nanaimo expansion

Duke Point will see expanded wharf, new warehouse, administration building, cranes and more

Retired Northern Health official: Managers should have to eat the same food served in hospitals

Former chief medical health officer says hospitals are relying too much on “corporate food”

White Rock businessman considers float plane service to Gulf Islands

MNK Aviation owner and pilot Mark Awan hopes to get plan off the ground in a few years

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

Most Read