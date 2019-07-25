Mainly sunny skies ahead for Thursday

Thursday’s forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 13 C.
Friday will be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a high of 27 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 15 C.
Saturday will be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 13 C.
Sunday will be sunny with a high of 24 C and an overnight low of 13 C.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.