Wednesday will be mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon and a high of 17 C. Overnight will be cloudy with rain beginning near midnight and a low of 12 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Mainly sunny skies ahead for Wednesday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Wednesday will be mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon and a high of 17 C. Overnight will be cloudy with rain beginning near midnight and a low of 12 C.

READ ALSO: Youth activists attempt to set world record number this Thursday

Thursday will see the rain ending in the morning and a high of 18 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 9 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 16 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 8 C.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay double murder trial: Five months of evidence, testimony summarized

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 16 C and an overnight low of 8 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 16 C with an overnight low of 4 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Youth activists attempt to set world record number this Thursday
Next story
Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims: memo

Just Posted

Speculation tax has generated about $3.74 million in Greater Victoria

Victoria, Saanich and North Saanich are the top three communities in the area

Oak Bay double murder trial: Five months of evidence, testimony summarized

Jury begins deliberations in trial for father accused of murdering daughters

Culture Days: A Saanich arts and culture celebration

2019 exhibition to take place Sept. 27 to 29

Motorcyclists ride ‘dressed to the nines’ for prostate cancer research

Victoria motorcyclists will cruise the streets to raise funds for Movember Foundation

A look at history by lantern light

Rick Stiebel/News Staff What the flicker is going on? The Lantern Tour… Continue reading

VIDEO: Campus buzzes with new honey bee hive at Royal Roads

Having the apiary is a chance for education and awareness, beekeeper says

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the government increase restrictions on the sale of vaping products?

Health officials are concerned the future health of young Canadians could vanish… Continue reading

Czech Republic and England advance at the 2019 World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor World Championship in B.C.

Canada and the Iroquois Nationals await the winners

Canada’s top 1% saw fastest income acceleration, overall decrease in taxes

Those in the top one per cent saw average income growth in 2017 of 8.5 per cent to $477,700

Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims: memo

Attorney general notified of Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president ‘several weeks’ after call

B.C. reveals who will participate in its upcoming money laundering inquiry

The B.C. government called the inquiry in May following three independent reviews

‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line

Memorial race honours late Vancouver Island BMX prodigy Aidan Webber

‘This is our family’s project to carry out Aidan’s dreams for other kids’

Most Read