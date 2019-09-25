Mainly sunny skies ahead for Wednesday

Wednesday will be mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon and a high of 17 C. Overnight will be cloudy with rain beginning near midnight and a low of 12 C.
Thursday will see the rain ending in the morning and a high of 18 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 9 C.
Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 16 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 8 C.
Saturday will be sunny with a high of 16 C and an overnight low of 8 C.
Sunday will be sunny with a high of 16 C with an overnight low of 4 C.
