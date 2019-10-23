Mainly sunny skies ahead for Wednesday

Wednesday is expected to be mainly sunny with a high of 11 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 6 C.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 12 C. Cloudy periods will roll through overnight, dropping down to 6 C.
Friday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 6 C.
Saturday will be sunny with a high of 12 C and an overnight low of 4 C.
Sunday will be sunny with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 0 C.
