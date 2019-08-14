Mainly sunny skies ahead for Wednesday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies with a high of 24 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 13 C.

Thursday will see a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 12 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 14 C with some cloudy periods.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods with a low of 14 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 12 C.