Mainly sunny skies ahead for Wednesday

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies with a high of 24 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 13 C.
Thursday will see a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 12 C.
Friday will be sunny with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 14 C with some cloudy periods.
Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods with a low of 14 C.
Sunday will be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 12 C.
