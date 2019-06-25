Tuesday’s forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies with a high of 21 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight with a low of 11 C. (Black Press Media file photo)

Mainly sunny skies in Tuesday’s forecast

Plus a look ahead at your week

Wednesday will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning with a high of 19 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 18 C with showers continuing overnight with a low of 11 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the day and a high of 19 C. Friday night’s forecast is calling for cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low 12 C.


