Mainly sunny skies in Wednesday’s forecast

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Wednesday will be mainly sunny with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 11 C with a few clouds.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 11 C with a few clouds.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 14 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 25 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods with a low of 14 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 13 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 13 C.