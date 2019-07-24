Mainly sunny skies in Wednesday’s forecast

Wednesday will be mainly sunny with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 11 C with a few clouds.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 14 C.
Friday will be sunny with a high of 25 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods with a low of 14 C.
Saturday will be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 13 C.
Sunday will be sunny with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 13 C.
