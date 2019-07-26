Happy Friday Victoria! Today’s forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies with increasing cloudiness late this afternoon with a high of 27 C. Overnight will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a overnight low of 15 C. (Matteus O’Connor/Victoria News Staff)

Mainly sunny skies to end the week

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Happy Friday Victoria! Today's forecast is calling for mainly sunny skies with increasing cloudiness late this afternoon with a high of 27 C. Overnight will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a overnight low of 15 C.



Saturday will see the clouds clearing in the morning with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 13 C.



Sunday will be sunny with a high of 25 C and an overnight low of 14 C.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 13 C.


