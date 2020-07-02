The Cermaq Semi-Closed Containment System undergoes trials at a salmon farm in Norway. (Photo supplied by Cermaq Canada)

Major B.C. salmon farm tests new containment system to curb sea lice infestations

System “essentially eliminatates” contact between wild and farmed fish stocks, says Cermaq

A major B.C. salmon-farm operator will soon be testing a new containment system designed to prevent sea lice and algae from entering pens and hopefully reduce the chances of fish escapement.

Cermaq Canada is assembling the structure, known as a semi-closed containment system (SCCS), in Port Alberni and plans to stock it with Atlantic salmon later this fall for trials at its Millar Channel farm in Clayquot Sound.

“We are just finishing our second trial producing one-kilogram salmon in a semi-closed cage in Norway, similar to the one being deployed in Canada, and we are very excited by the results,” said David Kiemele, managing director for Cermaq Canada.

“During both trials, a control system was anchored adjacent to the new SCCS. The fish within the SCCS showed consistently better growth, overall improved performance and almost no occurrence of sea lice…”

Canadian Maritime Engineering will oversee and manage the assembly of the system in B.C.

Open-net salmon farms have long been the focus of controversy for their potential impact on wild salmon, either through escapement or the spread of sea lice that can be lethal to fish.

Cermaq’s containment system is fitted with a polymer lining that wraps around the net-pen like a bag, isolating the farmed fish from the natural environment and wild stocks, Cermaq says. Four intakes draw seawater into the pen from depths below the upper-water column where sea lice and some harmful algae are commonly found. Water will exit the bag through deep-level ports.

READ MORE: Federal fund offers relief to B.C. seafood processors

“The bag remains pressurized through continuous and positive water flow,” Kiemele said. “This will essentially eliminate lateral contact between wild and farmed salmon, which has benefits to both populations.”

The lining can withstand damage from storms and predators, according to Cermaq, and if a breach does occur the interior net will prevent salmon escapement.

The system can be customized to specific sites, based on depth, dissolved oxygen levels and water temperatures.

B.C. trials of the containment system preceed a federal government mandate to transition salmon farms from open-net opperations. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave the fisheries minister a 2025 deadline to develop a plan with industry and the Province of B.C.

Last week B.C.’s First Nations Leadership Council called for the immediate end to marine-based salmon farming in the province, following reports by fish farm owners that show 37 per cent of facilities, or 19 farms across the province, exceed government sea lice limits.

Opponents to open-net pens are pushing for a transition to land-based systems, but industry groups like the BC Salmon Farmers Association have resisted the option as it will require steep capital investments and additional operating costs, take up larger environmental footprints and produce an inferior quality of fish.

READ MORE: First Nations call for end to B.C. open-net salmon farms

Cermaq said its containment system may allow the company to farm in a predictable and stable manner while still retaining the benefits of ocean farming with less risk.


quinn.bender@blackpress.ca

Salmon farming

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Crews douse motorcycle fire in Sidney
Next story
Ottawa jail inmates argue anti-COVID measures a breach of charter rights

Just Posted

Loaded gun, hundreds of rounds ammunition seized in Victoria

Victoria police focus on Project Burnside Gorge Connect

Saanich police break up Canada Day gathering of nearly 200 youth in Mount Douglas Park

Officers observed underage drinking, public intoxication, lack of physical distancing

Crews douse motorcycle fire in Sidney

No injuries reported

Undercover operation exposes prominent human trafficking problem in Greater Victoria

VicPD’s Operation No More took place in mid-June at a local hotel

Sooke’s homeless reflect on housing situation

Ed MacGregor Park a new temporary home for Sooke’s homeless population

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

Major B.C. salmon farm tests new containment system to curb sea lice infestations

System “essentially eliminatates” contact between wild and farmed fish stocks, says Cermaq

Major B.C. salmon farm tests new containment system to curb sea lice infestations

System “essentially eliminatates” contact between wild and farmed fish stocks, says Cermaq

Ottawa jail inmates argue anti-COVID measures a breach of charter rights

The prisoners allege guards did not wear masks until April 25

Epstein pal arrested, accused of luring girls for sex abuse

Ghislaine Maxwell was in an intimate relationship with Epstein for years

B.C. repairs COVID-19 emergency order for local government

Ombudsperson shut out as his recommendations implemented

No doctor assisted death allowed at Hamlets in Duncan

Faith-based company that owns facility believes in sanctity of life

More than 50,000 Coronavirus cases reported per day in US

Coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 US states

Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC’s concerns

Despite health concerns from D.C.’s mayor, no one apparently will be required to wear masks

Most Read