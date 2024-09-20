Major B.C. North Coast drug bust nabs 3.5 kilos of cocaine

Prince Rupert police also seize other drugs, a large amount of cash, weapons, vehicles and other drug trafficking paraphernalia

Prince Rupert RCMP have released details of a major bust Sept. 6 that resulted in the seizure of 3.5 kilograms of cocaine, other drugs, a large amount of cash, weapons, vehicles and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Three people were arrested in connection with a series of search warrants executed Sept. 6. These included residences located in the 1600 block of 2nd Avenue West, the 100 block of 9th Avenue East and a vessel moored at the Atlin terminal.

The suspects have since been released as police continue their investigation.

A seizure of this magnitude in our small community indicates significant connections to organized crime networks in the province and we remain committed to disrupting and dismantling those networks to enhance community safety, said Corporal James Alden, of the Prince Rupert RCMP General Investigation Section.

A full list of the property seized includes:

3.5 kilograms of Cocaine;

$23,271 cash, with a counting machine;

Large volume of various prescription pills;

Two .22 cal rifles;

Prohibited Glock pistol;

Replica handgun;

200 rounds of ammunition;

Four vehicles, including a 2024 BMW X5;

Two Sea-Doo recreational vehicles;

In a press release last night (Sept 19) Prince Rupert RCMP said they are thankful for the community support for these initiatives and encouraged members of the public to continue reporting suspected criminal behaviour to the detachment Crime Stoppers.