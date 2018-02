Emergency crews on scene, avoid the area

A collision at the Burnside Road West entrance to the Tillicum Centre has compromised a traffic light, sending it crashing to the ground. (Keri Coles/Black Press)

Emergency crews are on scene at a crash on the Burnside Road West entrance to the Tillicum Centre.

Southbound traffic from the Trans-Canada Highway is being rerouted through the mall.

Northbound traffic is flowing normally.

A two vehicle collision has compromised the traffic signal and debris is scattered across the intersection.

Police on scene are reporting only minor injuries.

Avoid the area if possible, major traffic delays.

More to come.

