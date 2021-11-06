Major crime down 14 per cent in Sidney/North Saanich

In Sidney, the number of criminal code offences dropped 20 per cent, in North Saanich six per cent.

New figures show criminal code offences dropped 14 per cent across major categories in the jurisdiction of the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP detachment during the first nine months of 2021.

In Sidney, the number of criminal code offences dropped 20 per cent, in North Saanich, six per cent, compared to the same period last year.

Crimes against persons dropped 15 per cent across the jurisdiction (down 13 per cent in Sidney, a drop of 38 in North Saanich), property crime dropped five per cent (up 25 per cent in North Saanich, down 20 per cent in Sidney) and other criminal code violations dropped 23 per cent (down 28 per cent in North Saanich and 23 per cent in Sidney).

Looking at traffic statistics, the detachment recorded a 25 per cent drop in collisions in the first nine months of 2021. This figure includes no fatal collisions, 22 non-fatal collisions and 99 damage collisions. The number of impaired drivers removed from roads dropped 28 per cent in 2021 compared to the same period of 2020.

Overall, the report identifies four locations with repeated collisions: the Thrifty Foods parking lot, the 2200-2300 block of Beacon Avenue, the corner of Third Street and Beacon Avenue and the McTavish Road traffic circle.

