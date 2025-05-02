 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Major Crime Unit takes over investigation into missing man last seen in Campbell River

The disappearance of 30-year-old Kolby Sinclair has been deemed suspicious and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.
Campbell River Staff
2050507-crm-kolby-sinclair
Kolby Sinclair was reported missing on March 22. The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and has deemed his disappearance suspicious. Facebook

The disappearance of 30-year-old Kolby Sinclair has been deemed suspicious and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, say RCMP.

The RCMP previously reported Sinclair missing on March 22, 2025. He was believed to have been last seen on March 8, and has failed to keep in touch with his family. The police said at the time that it was "out of character for him." 

READ ALSO: Campbell River RCMP seek public's help to find 30-year-old man

Sinclair is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 5-foot-7 and 194 pounds. It is not known what clothing he was wearing when he disappeared.

If you have any information about Kolby Sinclair’s disappearance or whereabouts, please contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit line at 250-380-6161.

More to come ... 

About the Author: Campbell River Staff

Read more

More News

Northern B.C. highway operating single-lane only after cluster of wildfires
Northern B.C. highway operating single-lane only after cluster of wildfires
13 people remain in hospital 5 days after Vancouver Lapu Lapu festival attack
13 people remain in hospital 5 days after Vancouver Lapu Lapu festival attack
Teenager severely injured after Port Hardy assault, suspect arrested
Teenager severely injured after Port Hardy assault, suspect arrested