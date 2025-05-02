Major Crime Unit takes over investigation into missing man last seen in Campbell River

The disappearance of 30-year-old Kolby Sinclair has been deemed suspicious and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

The disappearance of 30-year-old Kolby Sinclair has been deemed suspicious and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, say RCMP.

The RCMP previously reported Sinclair missing on March 22, 2025. He was believed to have been last seen on March 8, and has failed to keep in touch with his family. The police said at the time that it was "out of character for him."

Sinclair is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. He is about 5-foot-7 and 194 pounds. It is not known what clothing he was wearing when he disappeared.

If you have any information about Kolby Sinclair’s disappearance or whereabouts, please contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit line at 250-380-6161.

