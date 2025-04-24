Major crimes investigating body discovered in burnt out vehicle near Merritt

Highway 97C was impacted for nearly 26 hours

Southeast District Major Crime is investigating a body that was discovered inside a burnt-out vehicle on Highway 97C, at Mamette Lake Road, near Merritt on April 22.

According to Cpl. James Grandy, emergency services responded to a single-vehicle fire along Highway 97C and Mammett Ranch Road on Tuesday.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, a single individual was discovered inside the vehicle.

“The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation and is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, the cause of the fire and any potential foul play remains under investigation” said Staff Sgt. Jason Smart, NCO i/c of the Southeast District MCU.

Emergency crews were on the scene of Highway 97C for nearly 26 hours, impacting traffic between Highway 8 and Logan Lake.