 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Major crimes investigating body discovered in burnt out vehicle near Merritt

Highway 97C was impacted for nearly 26 hours
Black Press Media Staff
Black Press Media Staff
web1_230823-yel-rcmp-update-sunday_1
Black Press file photo

Southeast District Major Crime is investigating a body that was discovered inside a burnt-out vehicle on Highway 97C, at Mamette Lake Road, near Merritt on April 22.

According to Cpl. James Grandy, emergency services responded to a single-vehicle fire along Highway 97C and Mammett Ranch Road on Tuesday. 

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, a single individual was discovered inside the vehicle. 

“The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation and is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. At this time, the cause of the fire and any potential foul play remains under investigation” said Staff Sgt. Jason Smart, NCO i/c of the Southeast District MCU.

Emergency crews were on the scene of Highway 97C for nearly 26 hours, impacting traffic between Highway 8 and Logan Lake.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Black Press Media Staff

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

More News

$5 million building climate resiliency for Okanagan and Kootenay fruit growers
$5 million building climate resiliency for Okanagan and Kootenay fruit growers
UBC Okanagan construction site to reach records with concrete pour
UBC Okanagan construction site to reach records with concrete pour
Accused in dangerous driving death in Nanaimo dies in custody
Accused in dangerous driving death in Nanaimo dies in custody