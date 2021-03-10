Northwest Deuce Days founder and chief organizer Al Clark, here with his 1932 Ford Deuce Coupe at Clover Point, announced this week that the event has run its course. (Black Press Media file photo)

Northwest Deuce Days founder and chief organizer Al Clark, here with his 1932 Ford Deuce Coupe at Clover Point, announced this week that the event has run its course. (Black Press Media file photo)

Major economic generator for Greater Victoria, Northwest Deuce Days cancelled

Huge Inner Harbour show and shine a victim of its own success

A beloved community event that drew thousands of locals and visitors alike has revved up vintage car lovers and the local economy for the last time.

Northwest Deuce Days founder and chief organizer Al Clark announced on social media this week that the event has run its course, 22 years after the first show and shine.

Although he made reference to bike lanes in his social media post, Clark told Black Press Media the sheer size of the event – spread over four days with nearly 1,400 entries in 2019 – and an aging volunteer corps were key reasons for shutting it down.

“To tell you the truth it got too successful, it got too big and was too much to handle,” he said, noting that he had more or less decided after the 2019 festival that it would be the last.

PHOTOS: Hot rods flock to Victoria for Northwest Deuce Days

“When we first started, I never thought in my wildest dreams it would get as big as it did. It takes us two years to start planning it all and the last six months before the event is pretty much full time.”

Overall, Northwest Deuce Days was held nine times, eight of which were in Greater Victoria, and grew every year. Recent events included large contingents from Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as the east coast of the U.S. and around Western Canada. One car owner even shipped his vehicle from New Zealand to L.A. then drove up, Clark said.

The event has a significant impact on the hospitality industry, with hundreds of related visitors frequenting hotels and restaurants around the region in its later editions.

Destination Greater Victoria CEO Paul Nursey said his organization is “disappointed to see the organizers are not planning to hold another event.” He reported the 2019 event brought 1,100 visitors to the region and created $1.3 million in economic impact.

“Al Clark did an amazing job organizing the event and attracting people from all over the world to come to Victoria,” Nursey added.

Having settled into a three-year rotation, the next Northwest Deuce Days would have been held in 2022.

Clark, who talked about stepping down after the 2016 festival, said he has been approached by someone from Vancouver interested in staging the event there. While he doesn’t doubt that would be well attended, Clark worries it might lose the atmosphere cultivated in Victoria.

He expects to miss hosting the event in future, but admitted that “now’s the time to go out on a high note.”

 

Do you have a story tip? Email:don.descoteau@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

economyGreater VictoriaTourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oak Bay puts 60-day protection order on heritage Hampshire house
Next story
Kilted Scotsman launches walking trek across Canada in B.C.

Just Posted

Victoria police have determined the sudden death of a woman in Beacon Hill Park March 3 was a homicide. (Black Press Media file photo)
Death of woman in Beacon Hill Park deemed homicide: Victoria police

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation

Oak Bay council applied a 60-day protection order to the home at 2072 Hampshire Rd. The 1880s farmhouse is the second oldest remaining farmhouse in Oak Bay. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Oak Bay puts 60-day protection order on heritage Hampshire house

Siblings plan to move family home to Metchosin

Northwest Deuce Days has attracted thousands of visitors and hundreds of entries in its seven years hosted in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Major economic generator for Greater Victoria, Northwest Deuce Days cancelled

Huge Inner Harbour show and shine a victim of its own success

Oak Bay will remove the right turn slip lanes as it modernizes the newly revamped intersection of Bowker Avenue and Cadboro Bay Road to make it safer. (Oakbay.ca Image)
Oak Bay to remove slip lanes at Bowker intersection

Bowker Avenue intersection upgrades coming this summer

The driver of a pick-up truck that flipped on its side after a three-vehicle crash on Tillicum Road on March 9 has been issued a $196 ticket for driving without consideration. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Inattentive’ driver slapped with $196 ticket for causing three-vehicle crash in Saanich

Ticketed driver rescued after truck flipped in collision on Tillicum Road

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: How do you feel about setting your clocks ahead this weekend?

Greater Victoria residents might expect to see a few more cranky and… Continue reading

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were repeatedly asked during question period

A fishing boat goes through a group of sea lions during the start of the herring run in Parksville Qualicum Beach on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Michael Briones photo)
Herring run now underway in Parksville Qualicum Beach region

PHOTOS: Dozens of onlookers, photographers take in the early action

Herring are a key component in the ocean ecosystem. (BP file photo)
First Nation files injunction against DFO for small Smith Inlet herring fishery

Herring stocks in Area 10 too low for commercial harvest, Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nations argue

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
B.C. tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

Baikie Island in the Campbell River Estuary is one of the ‘bright spots of conservation’ identified in the study. Photo NCC
Eastern Vancouver Island one of nine ‘Ecocrisis regions’ in Canada

Island habitat to many species of global concern is threatened by human activity

Sam DiMaria, owner of Bella Rosa Orchard, examines his harvest in September. (Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News - File)
Funding initiative aims to boost sales for B.C. farmers, food producers

B.C. government’s initiative helping companies market their products as local

Most Read