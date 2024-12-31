 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Major fire breaks out at Telegraph Cove on northern Vancouver Island

Unfortunately parts of the boardwalk have been lost already as they continue to fight the fire
Tyson Whitney
Tyson Whitney
thumbnail_img_2366
A major fire has broken out at Telegraph Cove on New Year's Eve. Firefighters are currently still on scene fighting the blaze. (Port McNeill Fire Rescue Facebook photo)

A massive fire has broken out at the historic northern Vancouver Island village of Telegraph Cove early in the morning on New Year's Eve.

Port McNeill Fire Rescue posted on its social media around 8 a.m. warning people to stay out of Telegraph Cove while North Island fire crews are working.

"People going down to watch is hindering our crews effort to extinguish," reported PMFR, while also noting that unfortunately parts of the boardwalk have been lost already as they continue to fight the fire. 

"The fire is burning under the boardwalk halting advancement and slowing extinguishment."

Reports on social media are stating the restaurant and the whale museum have both burned down, but no official confirmation as of yet.

More to come.

 

Tyson Whitney

About the Author: Tyson Whitney

I have been working in the community newspaper business for nearly a decade, all of those years with Black Press Media.
Read more

More News

B.C. premier more optimistic 'than ever' about 2025 despite 'big challenges'
B.C. premier more optimistic 'than ever' about 2025 despite 'big challenges'
B.C. bumps up benefits in 2025, but cost-of-living question remain
B.C. bumps up benefits in 2025, but cost-of-living question remain
Unofficial data show B.C.'s snowpack near 'historic' average
Unofficial data show B.C.'s snowpack near 'historic' average