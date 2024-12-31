Major fire breaks out at Telegraph Cove on northern Vancouver Island

Unfortunately parts of the boardwalk have been lost already as they continue to fight the fire

A massive fire has broken out at the historic northern Vancouver Island village of Telegraph Cove early in the morning on New Year's Eve.

Port McNeill Fire Rescue posted on its social media around 8 a.m. warning people to stay out of Telegraph Cove while North Island fire crews are working.

"People going down to watch is hindering our crews effort to extinguish," reported PMFR, while also noting that unfortunately parts of the boardwalk have been lost already as they continue to fight the fire.

"The fire is burning under the boardwalk halting advancement and slowing extinguishment."

Reports on social media are stating the restaurant and the whale museum have both burned down, but no official confirmation as of yet.

More to come.