UPDATE: Area around New Westminster court house reopens after alleged threat: Police

Afternoon classes at Douglas College's New Westminster campus were cancelled

An incident at the courthouse in New Westminster, B.C., sparked several road closures and evacuation orders by police on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025.

An incident at the courthouse in New Westminster, B.C., sparked several road closures and evacuation orders by police on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025.

A major police incident at the courthouse in New Westminster has been cleared, the department says.

In a post on X, New Westminster police said the courthouse and surrounding area have been cleared following a three-hour incident on Tuesday (Jan. 7). Around 2:15 p.m., police said a "fulsome" release would be available shortly.

Police shut down the area around 11 a.m. and people nearby were asked to evacuate the area.

New Westminster police had closed access to surrounding roads to the courthouse on Carnarvon Street, impacting Douglas College.

Douglas College announced at 12:45 p.m. that classes scheduled to begin before 3 p.m. at the New Westminster campus were cancelled.