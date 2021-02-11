Major roadways clear after Greater Victoria snowfall

The conditions on the Malahat at Okotoks Drive looking north. (DriveBC traffic camera)

Road crews and first responders are reminding motorists to use caution on snowy roadways.

Traffic cameras along the Trans-Canada Highway show some snow accumulation on the Malahat and north. In Greater Victoria, the West Shore has snow on the ground but that starts to taper off in View Royal, with roads in Saanich and Victoria looking clear.

Cameras along the Pat Bay Highway show no snow on the road and clear sailing for Peninsula residents.

As of 5:30 a.m., there were no traffic incidents to report.

Greater Victoria was hit with its first snowfall of 2021, with flakes starting late Wednesday morning. However, snow didn’t start to accumulate in some areas until late afternoon.

As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Environment Canada has temperatures sitting at -3 C in Victoria, with a windchill of -10 C and a chance of flurries for the rest of the day.

There is no need to panic… this white substance falling from the sky called “snow” is common in other parts of Canada. Please use extra caution on the roads today as temperatures drop & conditions become more slippery. #csaan #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/n7qMx5hEqF — cspoliceservice (@cspoliceservice) February 10, 2021

