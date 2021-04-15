Traffic heading south on Highway 17 and looking to turn left onto Beacon Avenue wait for the light to turn Tuesday morning. A report finds the intersection is experiencing “failing levels of service” for certain movements during the morning peak hours as well as the afternoon peak hours. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Traffic heading south on Highway 17 and looking to turn left onto Beacon Avenue wait for the light to turn Tuesday morning. A report finds the intersection is experiencing “failing levels of service” for certain movements during the morning peak hours as well as the afternoon peak hours. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Major Sidney intersection already deficient predicted to get worse

New report also finds area’s pedestrian and cycling infrastructure in need of improvement

A new report predicts a major intersection on the Saanich Peninsula already experiencing “failing levels of service” during the certain times of the day will struggle to accommodate future traffic.

The report from WATT Consulting Group finds failing levels of service (LOS) at the intersection of Highway 17 and Sidney’s Beacon Avenue for multiple movements during morning peak traffic and for all left moving traffic during afternoon peak traffic, drawing on data from 2020, accounting for decreased traffic thanks to COVID-19.

During the morning peak period, northbound, southbound and eastbound left-turning traffic as well as southbound through traffic experience failing levels of service, a qualitative measure used to describe the relative quality of motor vehicle traffic service with six ratings from LOS A (free flowing traffic) to LOS F (traffic flow reduced to start-stop at minimal speeds).

“During the p.m. peak hour, all four of the left-turn movements at the (intersection) operates at failing LOS,” it reads.

Looking ahead to 2040, the report predicts that the intersection will continue to have “multiple movements” at failing levels of service, including movements that currently operate above failing. The situation will be worse during the p.m. peak hour when the “majority of movements” fail.

Overall, the report predicts the intersection will be among “multiple” intersections in the report’s study area where peak hour operations would break down, a point picked up in the Sidney staff report describing the study.

“When analyzing future development, it is anticipated that many intersections in the area will be deficient by 2040,” said Jenn Clary, director of engineering.

RELATED: Sidney turns down housing project over size, massing after neighbourhood concerns

WATT studied the intersection as part of the Beacon West Traffic Study, coordinated by Sidney, the Victoria Airport Authority and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The study included the area immediately west of Highway 17 and north of Beacon Avenue, including the intersection of Mills Road and West Saanich Road.

As Clary noted in her analysis, the areas under study have potential for large commercial and industrial development, as well as some residential growth, with Beacon Avenue connecting the eastern and western half of Sidney.

RELATED: Industrial land flying off the shelf at Victoria International Airport

The report also found the area’s pedestrian and cycling infrastructure require improvement to encourage multi-modal transportation, with the study recommending new sidewalks and bike lanes, said Clary, adding that both Sidney and North Saanich have already made plans for some of the proposed infrastructure. “(However), others are newly identified through this study,” she said.

The consultant’s report does not attach any dollars figure and Clary’s report notes intersection of Highway 17 and Beacon Avenue lies outside municipal jurisdiction.

“Since Highway 17 is within the jurisdiction of MoTI, (town) staff have limited influence over implementing these recommendations,” she said.

Council received the report Monday.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rally calls for decriminalization, safe supply as overdose emergency turns 5
Next story
Home construction near Victoria’s Gonzales Hill Park spurs legal battle

Just Posted

This property, at 1980 Fairfield Place, is adjoined to Gonzales Hill Park and is the centre of community opposition and a B.C. Supreme Court case as owners are looking to build a single-family home on the lot. Jake Romphf/News Staff
Home construction near Victoria’s Gonzales Hill Park spurs legal battle

Gonzales Hill Preservation Society worried about impacts to the park’s wildlife, rare fauna, views

Traffic heading south on Highway 17 and looking to turn left onto Beacon Avenue wait for the light to turn Tuesday morning. A report finds the intersection is experiencing “failing levels of service” for certain movements during the morning peak hours as well as the afternoon peak hours. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Major Sidney intersection already deficient predicted to get worse

New report also finds area’s pedestrian and cycling infrastructure in need of improvement

The artist rendered Sadie with a few more ribs and wrinkles than she had in real life, and with the fading of her paint she looks a little sad. But real-life Sadie was an energetic hunting dog, her owner Cliff Curtis said. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Dog sculpture at Glen Lake Park based off a happy hunting hound

Sadie the dog was not as old as the concrete art looks almost 20 years later

Demonstrators at the legislature on April 14 called on the province to decriminalize drug possession and provide widespread access to regulated safe supply across B.C. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Rally calls for decriminalization, safe supply as overdose emergency turns 5

From 2016 to the end of February, 7,072 British Columbians died due to overdose

The Latoria South section of the Royal Bay development in Colwood could include a new long-term care facility. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood’s Royal Bay could be home to new long-term care facilities

Capital Regional Hospital District board approves $8M land purchase for purpose

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Do you have a plan in place in the event of a tsunami?

Tsunamis have claimed the lives of more than 250,000 people between 1998… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Government of Canada)
Liberal MP caught stark naked during House of Commons video conference

William Amos, in Quebec, appeared on the screens of his fellow members of Parliament completely naked

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to 1,168 Wednesday, nearly 400 in hospital

Now 120 coronavirus patients in intensive care, six more deaths

Moss covered branches are seen in the Avatar Old Growth Forest near Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, B.C. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. blockades aimed at protecting old-growth forests reveal First Nation split

Two Pacheedaht chiefs say they’re ‘concerned about the increasing polarization over forestry activities’ in the territory

One of the grand prizes for this year's Hometown Heroes Lottery includes a seaside home at SookePoint, $1.5 million, and an Audi Quattro. (Photo courtesy of Hometown Heroes)
Hometown Heroes Lottery features seaside home in Sooke

A stunning seaside home in Sooke could be yours for the price… Continue reading

City workers from Duncan were busy recently putting up street signs in both Hul’q’umi’num’ and English. (Submitted photo)
Hul’q’umi’num street signs installed in downtown Duncan

Partnership with Cowichan Tribes sees English street names twinned with Indigenous language

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was filmed punching a suspected impaired driver at least 10 times during an arrest

Most Read