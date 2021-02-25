A new survey has found that virtual visits are British Columbian’s preferred way to see the doctor amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Unsplash)

Majority of British Columbians now prefer routine virtual doctor’s visits: study

More than 82% feel virtual health options reduce wait times, 64% think they lead to better health

It’s been more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and a majority of British Columbians already prefer making virtual visits with doctors versus those in person.

According to an Insights Wes survey of 813 people on behalf of London Drugs, of the 65 per cent of people who now prefer to see their doctor virtually more than half (58 per cent) plan to do so in the future.

The pandemic has changed the landscape of routine health care, explained London Drugs pharmacy manager Chris Chiew. Virtual health visits have become “the new normal,” he said.

More than 70 per cent of those surveyed think the change is a result of the pandemic and people experiencing first-hand the effectiveness of virtual care.

More British Columbians have experienced virtual health care than ever before, corroborated Chiew. According to the study more than half of those surveyed (57 per cent) have had a virtual visit with a doctor.

Roughly 82 per cent feel virtual options reduce wait times, 79 percent think they help provide people better access to health care.

Results found that province-wide, more than 64 per cent believe expanding access to virtual care in B.C. will improve their family’s health.

London Drugs announced its plans to launch an at-home service connecting B.C. patients with doctors starting this March.


Coronavirus

