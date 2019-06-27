Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone was released on June 26, 1997. (IMDB Photo)

Making Millennials feel old: the first Harry Potter book was released 22 years ago

Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone was released on June 26, 1997

If you thought listening to a younger generation’s slang made you feel old, or seeing movie sequels like Monster’s University and Finding Dorry come to fruition, this will add fuel to the fire — 22 years ago the first Harry Potter Book was released.

Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone — the book that started it all — was released on June 26, 1997. The title was later changed to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and despite the initial book coming in at 135 on the USA Today’s Best-Selling Book List back then, it’s safe to say fans seem to enjoy the series.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Victoria airport guests see dinosaur suprise

Harry Potter and the Sourcer’s Stone is now listed as one of the 30 best-selling novels of all time according to Life Magazine, coming in at fifth on the list just after The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R Tolkien and The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exuper.

With more than 11 million copies sold of just the latest book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, and eight movies, two prequels and a third in the works bringing in over $9 billion at the worldwide box offices, fans still want more.

READ ALSO: Vacations can’t break B.C. residents connection to technology

On June 4, J.K. Rowling took to her website to answer one of her most asked questions — is she writing more Harry Potter books?

According to the post, there has been some misreporting in the press that she’s about to publish four more Harry Potter stories and while the books are coming, they aren’t written by Rowling.

The series of four short non-fiction eBooks are ‘bite size e-reads’ themed by Hogwarts lessons contain no new material from Rowling but with material adapted from the companion audio-book which includes important discussion on centaurs, the Abracadabra charm, Nicolas Flamel’s tombstone and much more riveting conversation which can be found at pottermore.com.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Online ad lists Victoria City Hall for sale for $500B
Next story
Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. high school rankings

Just Posted

Province announces $80 million upgrades to Vic High

Funding will cover seismic upgrades and a school expansion beginning August 2020

RCMP call for info after 9 guns stolen from Metchosin home

West Shore RCMP asks anyone with information after eight long guns and one hand gun were stolen from a gun safe

Climate change activists hosting ‘die-in’ in downtown Victoria

Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island hopes to draw attention to wildfire smoke season

Online ad lists Victoria City Hall for sale for $500B

The poster, who leaves no contact information, claims to be the province of B.C.

Greater Victoria brewery faces negotiation struggles in CRD land purchase

Driftwood Brewery hopes to buy its space from the CRD to expand its business

VIDEO: Cannabis edibles may drive up life insurance premiums

Edibles are set to become legal in Canada on Oct. 17, with sales expected 60 days later

POLL: Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

With grasslands and forests around Vancouver Island and across B.C. reaching tinder… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries baby deer through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

Tied by tragedy and miracle: Survivors of 1955 B.C. hotel blaze thank firefighters

Brothers Pat, Ed, and Ted Meyers return to present plaque and tell stories

Rescue teams searching for woman on Mount Heather near Lake Cowichan

Woman, 55, was hiking with friends on June 26

Online fundraiser set up for family of B.C. boy killed by car in driveway

The child has been identified as Wilder Kevin World

Baby locked in car at Kelowna Walmart

First responders rescued 4-month-old within a few minutes

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

Most Read