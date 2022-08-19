Malahat closed after early morning chicken truck crash

The Malahat remains closed in both directions after an early morning chicken truck crash near Split Rock Lookout on Friday (Aug. 19) shortly before 4 a.m.
The stretch of Highway 1 is closed between Shawnigan Lake Road and Shawnigan-Mill Bay road.
Drivers are being diverted through Shawnigan.
According to DriveBC, the next update is expected at 8:30 a.m.
The work week also started with a highway closure Monday (Aug. 15) after a truck and trailer went into the ditch north of West Shore Parkway on Trans-Canada Highway. Emcon Services Inc. closed that section for a couple of hours during vehicle recovery. A crash near Ice Cream Mountain also caused delays for motorists Thursday evening.
