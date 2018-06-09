Traffic is backed up on the Malahat due to a vehicle incident. (Kevin Rothbauer/Black Press)

Car accident on the Malahat leaves 1 dead and 2 in critical condition

Traffic is still single lane alternating

A fatal car accident occurred on the Malahat early Saturday afternoon.

B.C. Coroners office confirmed that one person is dead after a two vehicles collided on the Trans Canada Highway.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed that they transported two patients in critical condition from the scene.

Traffic was stopped in both directions north of Aspen Rd. for nearly an hour, but has reopened to single lane alternating traffic.

More to come.

