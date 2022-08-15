Traffic alert

Malahat crash causing northbound delays

Truck and trailer in ditch north of West Shore Parkway on Trans-Canada Highway

A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway is causing delays for traffic heading over the Malahat.

Emcon Services Inc.’s South Island Division, the highway contractor, warned motorists of a northbound crash involving a dump truck and pup trailer in the ditch in Langford, just north of West Shore Parkway on Highway 1.

Traffic is congested and the highway contractor warned of major delays.

 

