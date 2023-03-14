Malahat crash hampers morning commute into Greater Victoria

Traffic down to one lane at Aspen Road on Highway 1

Traffic is down to one lane on March 14 around 7 a.m. after a crash. (Drive BC map)

Drivers headed into Greater Victoria faced delays after a motor vehicle incident during the Tuesday morning commute.

Traffic was down to one lane on March 14 around 7 a.m. after a crash, reported Emcon Services Inc., the contractor responsible for maintenance of the Malahat.

⚠️MVI⚠️ #Malahat #BCHwy1 Southbound slow lane closure between Aspen Rd and Okotoks. Expect delays. Check @DriveBC for updates. pic.twitter.com/UyjVSEmMh6 — Emcon Services Inc. – South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) March 14, 2023

The crash limited southbound traffic to one lane between Aspen and Okotoks roads.

