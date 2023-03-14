Traffic is down to one lane on March 14 around 7 a.m. after a crash. (Drive BC map)

Malahat crash hampers morning commute into Greater Victoria

Traffic down to one lane at Aspen Road on Highway 1

Drivers headed into Greater Victoria faced delays after a motor vehicle incident during the Tuesday morning commute.

Traffic was down to one lane on March 14 around 7 a.m. after a crash, reported Emcon Services Inc., the contractor responsible for maintenance of the Malahat.

The crash limited southbound traffic to one lane between Aspen and Okotoks roads.

