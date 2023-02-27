Malahat drivers face 10-15 cm snow, while Victoria expects rain, flurries

The contractor tasked with maintaining the Malahat portion of Highway 1 alerts drivers of adverse conditions during a snowstorm Saturday (Feb. 25). (Emcon Services Inc/Twitter)

While the southernmost portion of Vancouver Island will see rain and flurries, more snow is forecast for the Malahat and east Island.

Heavy snow of 10 to 15 cm is expected for the Malahat portion of Highway 1 right up the coast to Fanny Bay starting late Monday (Feb. 27) morning.

A low pressure swath over the Pacific Ocean will produce an intense band of snow set to continue until Tuesday morning, Environment Canada said in a weather warning issued early Monday.

In Victoria area rain with flurries is expected during the day with flurries overnight and dip in temperature to -3 C Tuesday night as skies clear.

Derrick Lee from Environment Canada, speaks to Black Press Media ahead of winter weather warnings issued Feb. 25 across the interior and southern parts of the province.

