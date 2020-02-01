A mudslide in the southbound lane of the Malahat is delaying traffic through Goldstream Provincial Park. (DriveBC)

Malahat mudslide slows southbound traffic through Goldstream

Drivers should expect delays in the area while crews clean up

A mudslide on the Malahat is causing traffic delays.

Following significant rainfall on Jan. 31 and into the morning on Feb. 1, many roads and sections of highway were flooded or damaged across Vancouver Island.

READ ALSO: McKenzie Interchange reopens after morning flood-related closure

According to DriveBC, the southbound lane of the Malahat between Wellswood Road and Finlayson Arm Road was hit with a mudslide around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The 1 kilometre stretch of road passing through Goldstream Provincial Park will be closed intermittently while crews deal with the clean-up. Drivers are told to anticipate 15-minute closures.

READ ALSO: Flooding closes Highway 1, Cowichan Valley declares state of emergency

DriveBC will provide further updates regarding the state of traffic in the area at 3 p.m.

Highway 1 was also closed for nine kilometres through Chemainus and on the South Island on Saturday morning due to flooding.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Longtime Vancouver Island First Nation chief arrested
Next story
Heavy rain leads to wastewater overflows, contamination of Greater Victoria beaches

Just Posted

Victoria retirement home residents knit pouches for animals burned in Australian wildfires

Members of the Wellesley crafted pouches and micro pouches for koalas, joeys, sugar babies and more

Malahat mudslide slows southbound traffic through Goldstream

Drivers should expect delays in the area while crews clean up

State of emergency declared for Cowichan Valley after heavy rain, flooding

••• 1 p.m. Update Cowichan Tribes has declared a local state of… Continue reading

Heavy rain leads to wastewater overflows, contamination of Greater Victoria beaches

Public safety notice issued by CRD Saturday morning

Windstorm causes 47 power outages on the South Island

Some 2,500 customers without power through Saturday morning

VIDEO: Impeachment witnesses rejected, ensuring Trump’s acquittal

Senate vote was 51-49, despite Republicans Susan Collins and Mitt Romney siding with Democrats

Heavy storms wash away CN rail line, cause power outages across Fraser Valley

Cowichan Valley has declared a state of emergency

Hughes nets OT winner as red-hot Canucks beat Islanders 4-3

Vancouver retains lead atop Pacific Division

Flooding closes Highway 1, Cowichan Valley declares state of emergency

Homes evacuated overnight, residents put up

Longtime Vancouver Island First Nation chief arrested

Hupacasath First Nation’s Steven Tatoosh faces numerous charges following a Jan. 28 incident

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

DFO sets Salish Sea herring harvest rate at 20 per cent

Coastal communities and conservation groups say that Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO)… Continue reading

Vancouver Island’s business excellence recognized

Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards were presented in Victoria on Jan. 31

Jail time for Chilliwack driver in crash that killed pregnant woman

Frank Tessman convicted under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed Kelowna school teacher

Most Read