Malahat Nation, Cowichan Tribes receive $66.7 million in loans for infrastructure projects

Funding is for water and housing projects

Cowichan Tribes and Malahat Nation have gained access to a total of $66.7 million in loans for infrastructure projects from the Canada Infrastructure Bank's Indigenous Community Infrastructure Initiative.

Malahat Nation's access to a $57.8-million loan will help fund the replacement of a 28-year-old water treatment plant that is at capacity, and build a new wastewater treatment plant to replace failing septic beds.

Increased water capacity will enhance emergency preparedness, while the new wastewater system will better protect local ground water, the ecosystem and shellfish beds in Saanich Inlet.

The CIB's investment will amplify $15.8 million in contributions from Indigenous Services Canada to further unlock the development of Malahat Nation's primary reserve lands, located 25 kilometres northwest of Victoria, enabling new housing and economic development opportunities.

Planned developments include a multi-residential project with more than 200 units, battery plant and a building for Thales, which is the West Coast’s home of the Department of National Defence’s Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship/Joint Support Ship In-Service Support Program.

Malahat Nation Chief Gordon Harry said the funding is a significant step forward, not just for the First Nation’s water projects, but for the well-being of his entire community.

“The CIB's investment in these developments will help deliver a modern, reliable water and wastewater infrastructure,” he said at a press conference hosted by both First Nations at Khowutzun Heritage Centre on June 25.

“These next steps are vital in creating a brighter future for the next generations, bringing both meaningful employment and the much-needed housing our Nation deserves.”

As well, the CIB will loan up to $8.9-million to Cowichan Tribes’ economic arm, the Khowutzun Development Corporation, in partnership with BC Housing through the province's BC Builds program, towards the First Nation’s 200-unit Rivers Edge housing development, which is under construction at 222 Cowichan Way, on Cowichan Tribes land in Duncan.

The funding will support enabling infrastructure for the Rivers Edge development, which includes two rental buildings, commercial space, an outdoor kitchen, children's play area and community gardens.

Rivers Edge is being celebrated as a model of collaborative partnership, overcoming challenges in securing funding from multiple sources.

The project is part of Cowichan Tribes' economic development strategy through KDC and prioritizes the needs of its citizens who will have the first right of refusal for all homes in Rivers Edge, including the 20 per cent of homes at the development that will be rented at below-market rates.

The development will also generate career and training opportunities for Cowichan Tribes' citizens and other First Nations through KDC initiatives such as Cowichan Contractors, which is a group of 100 per cent Indigenous-owned Cowichan Tribes companies offering services, like site servicing and excavation.

Economic benefits generated by the project will be reinvested into the community, supporting long-term prosperity.

Cowichan Tribes Chief (Sulsulxumaat) Cindy Daniels said that as the largest First Nation in B.C., with a population of more than 5,500 citizens, the need for housing for its families is acute.

However, she said there are many complex challenges to building on-reserve housing.

“I commend KDLLP [a division of Khowutzun Development Corporation that is committed to creating sustainable, innovative, and inclusive housing solutions for the community] for the unique partnerships and collaboration they have fostered with the province, BC Housing, and the Canada Infrastructure Bank to build these 200 new homes,” Daniels said.

“Today marks a milestone for not only this project, but for our community. This major housing development will transform the lives of the residents who will live here, at the edge of the Quw'utsun Sta'lo' (Cowichan River) which has sustained our people physically and spiritually for millennia.”

Cowichan Valley MLA Debra Toporowski, who is a member of Cowichan Tribes, said she’s heard from too many long-time resident Cowichan Tribes members who have been struggling with rising costs and finding an affordable place to live.

“It’s exciting to see more homes are on the way for members of the Cowichan Tribes, including our parents, grandparents, and children, and for people from the broader community,” she said.

“This means Tribes members will have more opportunities to stay and thrive on our traditional territory, and people who grew up here will be able to stay close to family and friends in the community they love.”