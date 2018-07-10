Malahat road paving to begin this evening

Road paving maintenance will cause some traffic disruption throughout Greater Victoria over the next two months. Photo: Contributed

Overnight paving will begin on the Malahat Tuesday evening as part of a safety improvement project.

The portion of the Trans-Canada Highway that will be under construction is between Aspen and Shawnigan Lake roads.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure estimate paving will take roughly two months, and will take place Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. One northbound and southbound lane will remain open during paving.

The ministry is reminding drivers to reduce speed and watch for changing traffic patterns. Drivers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes travelling through the site during construction.

The $34-million project includes expanding five kilometres of the highway to four lanes and installing three kilometres of median barrier.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure encourages drivers to get up to date travel advisories at @DriveBC on Twitter and online at drivebc.ca.

