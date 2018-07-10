Road paving maintenance will cause some traffic disruption throughout Greater Victoria over the next two months. Photo: Contributed

Malahat road paving to begin this evening

Overnight road paving will last approximately two months

Overnight paving will begin on the Malahat Tuesday evening as part of a safety improvement project.

The portion of the Trans-Canada Highway that will be under construction is between Aspen and Shawnigan Lake roads.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure estimate paving will take roughly two months, and will take place Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. One northbound and southbound lane will remain open during paving.

RELATED: Second lane through Malahat Village opened Wednesday morning

The ministry is reminding drivers to reduce speed and watch for changing traffic patterns. Drivers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes travelling through the site during construction.

The $34-million project includes expanding five kilometres of the highway to four lanes and installing three kilometres of median barrier.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure encourages drivers to get up to date travel advisories at @DriveBC on Twitter and online at drivebc.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Land sale went through under market value, B.C. auditor confirms
Next story
Emergency crews responding to gunshots at Thetis Lake

Just Posted

Women working in Victoria targets of unwanted explicit phone calls

VicPD say they’ve had nine reports of sexually explicit phone calls to Victoria businesses

Crash closes Lands End Road in North Saanich

Police say it was a single vehicle crash that led to the closure

Malahat road paving to begin this evening

Overnight road paving will last approximately two months

UPDATE: Search for senior that fell from cruise ship near Victoria

JRCC and the US Coast Guard are patrolling the waters near the mouth of the Strait of Juan de Fuca

Oak Bay’s Adam de Vos cycles to a win at Tour de Delta

Rally Cycling teammate Eric Young joins him on the podium

Thousands flood into Duncan for Elders Gathering

Event, hosted this year by Cowichan Tribes, runs July 10-12

Thousands flood into Duncan for Elders Gathering

Event, hosted this year by Cowichan Tribes, runs July 10-12

BREAKING: Thai cave rescue diver has B.C. ties

Erik Brown spent nine days in Thailand as one of the expert divers involved in the rescue.

Family sues Richmond trampoline park for negligence in death of B.C. dad

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit in January when he sustained serious injuries.

‘What we expected:’ Trucker in Humboldt Broncos crash released on $1,000 bail

Jaskirat Sidhu is charged with 29 counts in crash that killed 16

France advances to World Cup final, beats Belgium 1-0

France will play either Croatia or England in Sunday’s final in Moscow.

NEW FESTIVAL: Vegans of Victoria unite

First ever Vegtoria features all things vegan, July 21 in Centennial Square

Toronto cop convicted in death of teen seeks to appeal case to Supreme Court

Const. James Forcillo fired two separate volleys at 18-year-old Sammy Yatim, who was standing alone and holding a small knife.

Federal Finance Department at risk of big-impact cyberattack, say internal documents

The federal Finance Department faces a moderate risk of a cyberattack that could deliver a significant blow to its ability to carry out some crucial government operations.

Most Read