Work on the south end of the Malahat Drive will cause delays along Highway 1 this week. Flooding and bank instability closed the south and northbound lanes of the Malahat past Westshore Parkway in November 2021. (Courtesy of Emcon)

Malahat stretch facing planned closures Wednesday to Saturday

Crews to remove tree debris, resurface Highway 1 northbound from Finlayson Arm Rd. to Tunnel Hill

Drivers will have to navigate a series of short closures and delays on the Malahat Drive on Highway 1 between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill this week.

There will be up to eight closures, each lasting about 15 minutes, on Wednesday and Thursday (March 9 and 10) as tree debris from last fall’s atmospheric river storms needs to be removed. Drivers taking this route should plan for delays of about 35 minutes between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on those days.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Friday (March 11), crews will be resurfacing the northbound lane between Finlayson Arm Road and Tunnel Hill. That overnight work is expected to end at 5 a.m. on Saturday and drivers can expect single-lane alternating traffic and minor delays while the work is underway.

The province is asking drivers to follow signs and obey posted speed limits.

