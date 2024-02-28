Male teen sexually assaulted in North Vancouver public bathroom, RCMP say

Police looking for people who were at Inter River Park on Feb. 23 and may have seen the suspect

Police are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a male teenager in a North Vancouver public washroom last week.

RCMP say the teen was using a urinal in a bathroom at the Inter River Park on Friday, Feb. 23 when he was approached from behind and sexually assaulted. The male teen told police he was able to strike his assailant, who then fled the scene.

He described his attacker as a 30- to 50-year-old man, around six feet tall, with a medium to large build. He was wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.

RCMP say they believe there were several people at the park at the time and are hoping they may have seen the suspect. The detachment is asking anyone who was at Inter River Park around 3 p.m. on Feb. 23 to contact them.

Const. Mansoor Sahak said they are also issuing a general public safety alert. He said they are actively investigating all leads and commend the victim for reporting the assault.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island fishers to be honoured for daring sea rescue

READ ALSO: Revelstoke snowmobile guide saves rider’s life