Man, 19, dies after falling into Coquihalla River at Othello Tunnels in Hope

Provincial park to remain closed as recovery plan co-ordinated by rescuers

The Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park is closed as first responders plan to search for the body of a 19-year-old man who died after falling into the Coquihalla River on July 26.

A 19-year-old man has died after falling into the Coquihalla River at a popular tourist attraction in Hope on Saturday, July 26.

RCMP confirmed the fatality on Monday morning, adding that first responders have been unable to locate the man's body. He fell into the river near Othello Tunnels, in the Coquihalla Canyon Provincial Park shortly after 6 p.m.

A co-ordinated recovery operation is being planned for the man's remains.

A bystander initially attempted to locate the man who fell, and that person became stranded and needed rescuing by a search and rescue team, according to RCMP. Hope RCMP, RCMP Integrated Police Dog Services, District of Hope Fire Department and Emergency Health Service all attended the area.

First responders have searched the area using a remotely piloted aircraft system, however, they have been unable to locate the man.

"It is believed that he is likely is trapped below the surface due to the heavy current," said Sgt. Vanessa Munn, media relations officer for the RCMP's E-Division.

"The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team were consulted and attended the scene the following day (Sunday) to conduct a site assessment in daylight," she said. "Due to the steep terrain and fast-flowing water, a co-ordinated recovery operation is being planned for a later date."

BC Parks has closed the Othello Tunnels until further notice.

The park had just been re-opened to the public following a years-long closure due to weather-related damage in November 2021.