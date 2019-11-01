Saanich police are investigating an incident that resulted in a Victoria man being stabbed with a screwdriver. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man, 20, stabbed with a screwdriver in Saanich on Halloween night

Police believe alcohol contributed to the incident

Saanich police are investigating an incident that resulted in a Victoria man being stabbed with a screwdriver on Halloween night.

An officer came across a fight near the intersection of Lansdowne Road and Aldridge Street around 11 p.m. on Oct. 31. The participants fled the scene, but the officer came across a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed.

The man had stepped in to de-escalate a fight between two women, when he was stabbed with a screwdriver.

Police say the victim sustained several injuries including a significant puncture wound that caused his lung to collapse. He was taken to hospital and remains there in stable condition.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene and the K-9 unit was able to recover what police believe was the weapon.

Det. Sgt. Chris Horsley said police will be recommending several charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, failure to comply with recognizance and failure to comply with probation. He also noted that alcohol was likely a factor in the incident.

READ ALSO: New driver speeds away from police in Colwood, gets vehicle impounded during second stop

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
‘Orcas are not for entertainment:’ Victoria activist plans to disrupt West Coast whale watching

Just Posted

Man, 20, stabbed with a screwdriver in Saanich on Halloween night

Police believe alcohol contributed to the incident

Flu season arrives early on Vancouver Island

Island Health officials recommending getting the flu shot sooner rather than later

New driver speeds away from police in Colwood, gets vehicle impounded during second stop

Driver didn’t heed warning from police, gets slapped with tickets

Don’t throw out Halloween candy wrappers, take them to London Drugs

London Drugs will recycle candy wrappers as part of Other Flexible Plastic Packaging program

SD63 international students attend optional programming during strike

Programs funded by Saanich School District international students’ fees

VIDEO: German shepherd found suffering in woods finds fur-ever home in Langford

‘She’s really happy and healthy,’ the dog’s new owner says

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Man who died from Okanagan RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says

Family have identifed the man as 38-year-old Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna.

POLL: Do you think parts of the west will separate from Canada?

The ink was barely dry on the ballots from this year’s federal… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers for the week of Oct. 29

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. company files patent for real-life Harry Potter ‘Invisibility Cloak’

Previously developed state of the art camo wear

Couple missing for days in Kootenay backcountry found after stomping ‘HELP’ into snow

Catherine Gibbons, 22, and Damon Brodeur, 24, were missing for nearly a week

‘It’s more than a lost pet, it’s a family member’: Rossland residents help find Molly the dog

Molly the dog didn’t find its way home; home found its way to Molly.

Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

B.C., Yukon wait for U.S. states to make daylight time permanent

Most Read