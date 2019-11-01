Man, 20, stabbed with a screwdriver in Saanich on Halloween night

Saanich police are investigating an incident that resulted in a Victoria man being stabbed with a screwdriver. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police are investigating an incident that resulted in a Victoria man being stabbed with a screwdriver on Halloween night.

An officer came across a fight near the intersection of Lansdowne Road and Aldridge Street around 11 p.m. on Oct. 31. The participants fled the scene, but the officer came across a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed.

The man had stepped in to de-escalate a fight between two women, when he was stabbed with a screwdriver.

Police say the victim sustained several injuries including a significant puncture wound that caused his lung to collapse. He was taken to hospital and remains there in stable condition.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene and the K-9 unit was able to recover what police believe was the weapon.

Det. Sgt. Chris Horsley said police will be recommending several charges including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, failure to comply with recognizance and failure to comply with probation. He also noted that alcohol was likely a factor in the incident.

