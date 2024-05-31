Man, 25, charged with sexual assault after teen groped on Vancouver bus

Police looking for additional witnesses

A 25-year-old man is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference after allegedly groping a 15-year-old girl on a bus in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant.

Brendan Jonathan Yates is facing the two charges, and was released with several conditions, after he allegedly groped a girl on a bus at Broadway and Quebec Street on May 17, Vancouver police said Friday (May 31).

Vancouver police’s sex crimes unit worked with Metro Vancouver Transit Police to identify the suspect. He was arrested on Monday in Vancouver.

Police say there could be additional witnesses, and is asking anyone with information to call 604-717-0602.

UPDATE: Vancouver synagogue arson being investigated as hate crime, police say