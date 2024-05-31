 Skip to content
Man, 25, charged with sexual assault after teen groped on Vancouver bus

Police looking for additional witnesses
Staff Black Press Media
web1_translink-bc-cp
A woman boards a transit bus through rear doors, in Vancouver, on Friday, March 20, 2020. Vancouver police are looking for additional witnesses after a man was charged with sexual assault after allegedly groping a 15-year-old girl on a bus in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood on May 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 25-year-old man is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference after allegedly groping a 15-year-old girl on a bus in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant.

Brendan Jonathan Yates is facing the two charges, and was released with several conditions, after he allegedly groped a girl on a bus at Broadway and Quebec Street on May 17, Vancouver police said Friday (May 31).

Vancouver police’s sex crimes unit worked with Metro Vancouver Transit Police to identify the suspect. He was arrested on Monday in Vancouver.

Police say there could be additional witnesses, and is asking anyone with information to call 604-717-0602.

