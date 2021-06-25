(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Man, 49, drowns in Kemp Lake, near Sooke

Body found Friday morning

A 49-year-old Sooke man is believed to have drowned after his body was found in Kemp Lake on Friday morning.

Sooke RCMP responded to the shoreline around 6:55 a.m. after the report of a body in the water. The man was declared dead on scene.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Brett Sinden said the man was not reported missing, and while police can’t confirm how he drowned, he was seen on a dock at the lake on Thursday evening.

Foul play is not suspected.

“Our thoughts are with the family, and anyone affected by this tragic discovery,” Sinden said.

Sooke RCMP received assistance from the RCMP dive team and the B.C. Coroners Service.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SookeWest Shore

Previous story
Victoria sexual assault survivor achieves rare overturning of publication ban
Next story
Canada Day kicks off summer, and high risk for B.C. wildfire season

Just Posted

Whether they’re flat-faced or extra furry, some dogs feel the heat more than others, making them more susceptible to warm-weather-related illnesses and injuries. (Black Press Media File photo)
Do you have a hot dog? Certain breeds more vulnerable to heat, BC SPCA says

Kelly Favro, a 37-year-old Victoria mother, believes she is the first sexual assault survivor to have a publication ban overturned in B.C. history. (Courtesy of Kelly Favro)
Victoria sexual assault survivor achieves rare overturning of publication ban

(Black Press Media file photo)
Man, 49, drowns in Kemp Lake, near Sooke

A B.C. Supreme Court justice has awarded a Sooke couple special legal costs over a protracted disputed share-purchase agreement over the Sooke Harbour House. (Black Press Media file photo)
Special costs awarded in Sooke Harbour House dispute