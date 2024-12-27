Man, 79, allegedly assaulted on B.C. ferry, RCMP seek witnesses

The 79-year-old victim's face was injured in the alleged assault

Sunshine Coast RCMP say they are investigating an alleged assault on a B.C. ferry on Boxing Day.

Police say the incident is alleged to have happened on an elevator of the 4:20 p.m. ferry travelling to Langdale from Horseshoe Bay on Dec. 26. The victim, a 79-year-old Sechelt man, suffered injuries to his face.

RCMP don't describe the assault, but said there "may have been several witnesses who saw the suspect and victim immediately after the assault when the elevator opened."

Police are asking anyone, who has not already spoken to police, to contact the detachment at 604-885-2266. The file number is 2024-9895.