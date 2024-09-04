 Skip to content
Man, 85, charged with intentionally driving into teens in Abbotsford

Incident on Feb. 14 is alleged to have begun with Nicky Nicky Nine Doors
Vikki Hopes
Vikki Hopes

An 85-year-old man has been charged in Abbotsford in relation to an incident in February in which a driver is alleged to have intentionally struck two teens.

According to the provincial court database, charges were sworn Wednesday (Sept. 4) against Michael Brian Gerty.

Gerty has been charged with one count of dangerous driving and three counts of assault with a weapon.

The Abbotsford Police Department initially reported that two people were taken to hospital after being intentionally hit by a vehicle on Feb. 14 at 2:44 p.m. in the 31000 block of Carlsrue Avenue.

Details emerged in the coming days that indicated that three teenagers had been playing Nicky Nicky Nine Doors – knocking on a door or ringing a doorbell and running away before it is answered.

Home-security video released to the media of the incident shows a car barrelling towards three teen boys as they are running away.

The video did not capture the moment of impact, but the car can be heard crashing.

Police at the time said two of the three boys were struck, and they sustained minor injuries.

The driver was arrested at the time, but was released from custody as the investigation continued.

RELATED: Two pedestrians ‘intentionally’ struck in Abbotsford: APD

 

 

Vikki Hopes

About the Author: Vikki Hopes

I have been a journalist for almost 40 years, and have been at the Abbotsford News since 1991.


