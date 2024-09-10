 Skip to content
Man accused in Kelowna teen's homicide gets bail

Brandon Kazakoff is expected back in court on Sept. 12
Brittany Webster
Friends of 15-year-old homicide victim Tristan Seeger stand next to a memorial for the teen on the six month anniversary of his death. The teenager died the day after he was injuried in a hit-and-run on Oct. 21, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Brandon Michael Kazakoff, 30, was granted bail at a hearing on Sept. 9. 

The accused was arrested and charged on Sept. 6 for dangerous driving causing death, failure to stop or remain at the scene of an accident and assault with a weapon, in relation to the homicide of 15-year-old Tristan Seeger in Kelowna. 

Seeger was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Oct. 21, 2023, near Ben Lee Park and died in hospital the following day. 

Kazakoff appeared by phone for the hearing through the Kamloops Law Courts at about 3:15 p.m.

Details of his release cannot be shared under a publication ban. 

Kazakoff is expected back in court in Kelowna on Sept. 12. 

Brittany Webster

I am a video journalist based in Kelowna and capturing life in the Okanagan
