Man accused in Kelowna teen's homicide gets bail

Brandon Kazakoff is expected back in court on Sept. 12

Brandon Michael Kazakoff, 30, was granted bail at a hearing on Sept. 9.

The accused was arrested and charged on Sept. 6 for dangerous driving causing death, failure to stop or remain at the scene of an accident and assault with a weapon, in relation to the homicide of 15-year-old Tristan Seeger in Kelowna.

Seeger was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on Oct. 21, 2023, near Ben Lee Park and died in hospital the following day.

Kazakoff appeared by phone for the hearing through the Kamloops Law Courts at about 3:15 p.m.

Details of his release cannot be shared under a publication ban.

Kazakoff is expected back in court in Kelowna on Sept. 12.